High Plains Outdoors: White Bass in Deeper Waters

Now that White bass have finished with their spring spawn, you’ll find them in deeper water, feeding on baitfish.

The part of the picture you didn’t see above...

This week, Luke and his buddy Brandon Sargent tell how to catch them! Brandon owns Lead Slingers Guide Service on Lake Ray Hubbard, 30 minutes east of Dallas. Fishing is about as good as it gets right now, so be sure to tune in…it’s a great time to stock the freezer with tasty white bass fillets!