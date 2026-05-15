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High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: White Bass in Deeper Waters

Published May 15, 2026 at 9:51 AM CDT
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Guide Brandon Sargent of Lead Slingers Guide Service at Lake Ray Hubbard
Guide Brandon Sargent of Lead Slingers Guide Service at Lake Ray Hubbard

White bass have finished with their spring spawn, and are in deeper water feeding on baitfish. This week, Luke and his buddy Brandon Sargent tell how to catch them!

Now that White bass have finished with their spring spawn, you’ll find them in deeper water, feeding on baitfish.

The part of the picture you didn’t see above...
The part of the picture you didn’t see above...

This week, Luke and his buddy Brandon Sargent tell how to catch them! Brandon owns Lead Slingers Guide Service on Lake Ray Hubbard, 30 minutes east of Dallas. Fishing is about as good as it gets right now, so be sure to tune in…it’s a great time to stock the freezer with tasty white bass fillets!

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High Plains Outdoors High Plains Outdoors