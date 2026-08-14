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High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Crossbows and Bowhunting

By Luke Clayton
Published August 14, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT
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Brian Flaherty with an axis buck taken down with a Tenpoint crossbow at Choctaw Hunting Lodge in southeast Oklahoma.
Brian Flaherty with an axis buck taken down with a Tenpoint crossbow at Choctaw Hunting Lodge in southeast Oklahoma.

We're talking crossbows this week! Luke has been a bowhunter for much of his adult life, and in this new episode, he discusses the many advantages of adding a quality crossbow to your hunting equipment.

Many older hunters have gravitated to hunting with crossbows as well as younger hunters. Lots of rifle hunters also extend their season hunting with crossbows during archery season. Today's crossbows are easy to master and super accurate. To learn more about shooting and hunting with crossbows, visit www.tenpointcrossbows.com.

Tune in to Luke's weekly radio show/podcast, "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends”, just about everywhere podcasts are found, or find him online at catfishradio.org.

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Luke Clayton
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