High Plains Outdoors: Crossbows and Bowhunting

Many older hunters have gravitated to hunting with crossbows as well as younger hunters. Lots of rifle hunters also extend their season hunting with crossbows during archery season. Today's crossbows are easy to master and super accurate. To learn more about shooting and hunting with crossbows, visit www.tenpointcrossbows.com.

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Tune in to Luke's weekly radio show/podcast, "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends”, just about everywhere podcasts are found, or find him online at catfishradio.org.