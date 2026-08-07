High Plains Outdoors: Hogfader Feeder Lights

This week, Luke visits with Mr. John Austin, inventor of the HOGFADER feeder light for night time hog hunting (see it at www.hogfader.com). Click and listen to John and Luke discuss what Luke describes as 'cutting edge' night hog hunting!

Tune in to Luke's weekly radio show/podcast, "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends”, just about everywhere podcasts are found, or find him online at catfishradio.org.

