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High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Hogfader Feeder Lights

By Luke Clayton
Published August 7, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT
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Hunting wild hogs isn’t easy; you’re keeping some odd hours, and working in the dark, because the light will spook your prey. But Luke may have found a good solution that sheds some light on the entire process…this week, we’ll check out the new Hogfader Feeder Lights, and see how they performed!

This week, Luke visits with Mr. John Austin, inventor of the HOGFADER feeder light for night time hog hunting (see it at www.hogfader.com). Click and listen to John and Luke discuss what Luke describes as 'cutting edge' night hog hunting!

Tune in to Luke's weekly radio show/podcast, "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends”, just about everywhere podcasts are found, or find him online at catfishradio.org.

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High Plains Outdoors High Plains Outdoors
Luke Clayton
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