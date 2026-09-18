High Plains Outdoors: A Dinner at the Safari Club
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Luke had himself a late night last night; he was at the Dallas Safari Club, feeding an army of folks with some of his ample meat locker. Check out this week's episode to learn more!
Luke was up in Farmers Branch with Larry Weishuhn for a dinner they hosted, making dinner and telling stories. He had prepared enough pulled pork to feed 80 people (easy enough!), and this time, he'd trapped a couple of pork shoats...very tender. Larry brought some meat from a bison bull, and had some gator stories to tell, too. Click the blue listen button above to hear this week's episode!