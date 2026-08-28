High Plains Outdoors: Hybrid Striper and White Bass

Tawakoni is situated about an hour east of Dallas, and is one of Texas's premier fishing lakes for several species. Tony Parker grew up fishing Tawakoni, and continues to guide here on occasion, but Lake Cooper (Jim Chapman) has become his home waters.

The hybrid striper and white bass bite remains good on Cooper but it's a mid-day bite, and rather than have his clients suffer the intense heat we've been enduring, he's taking advantage of the very dependable early morning bite on Lake Tawakoni.

If you're planning a trip to northeast Texas and would like to wet a hook, give Tony a call at (903) 348-1619; his new boat is rigged with all the latest fish catching gear, and with decades of guiding under his belt, Tony can put you in some red hot fishing action!