KJJP 105.7 FM serving the Amarillo area will be off air for approximately two hours for maintenance on Nov. 13 starting at 12pm CDT. Please stream through the digital player directly above this notice or on the HPPR APP.
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Luke Tests a New Digital Scope

Published November 14, 2025 at 9:45 AM CST
Luke highlights a digital scope that is perfect for day and night hunting in this week's episode!

This week Luke highlights a digital scope from ATN Corp (www.atncorp.com), one that is perfect for day and night hunting. Luke used his X Sight scope on an Airforce Airguns 51 cal.; Tex Rex to put some venison in the freezer this week. He's headed to the Choctaw Hunting Lodge (www.choctawhuntinglodge.com) next week to hopefully add more meat to his freezer.

For more of what Luke does, check out his podcast "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends" just about wherever podcasts are found.

