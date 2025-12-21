High Plains Outdoors: A Whitetail Buck Before Christmas

Luke wishes everyone a very MERRY CHRISTMAS this week, and in this episode, he tells us about a nice whitetail buck he took earlier in the week with his 51 caliber Tex Rex air rifle by Airforce Airguns topped with an ATN X Sight digital scope. The scope features an onboard camera and films the hunt through the eye of the hunter.

Check out the segment this week on A Sportsmans Life, the weekly TV show that Luke does with his friends Larry Weishuhn and Jeff Rice.

