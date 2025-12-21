© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
96.3 FM in Liberal is off air due to antenna damage, please tune into KANZ 91.1 FM to keep up with your favorite news, music , and entertainment.
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: A Whitetail Buck Before Christmas

Published December 21, 2025 at 6:25 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe

This week, Luke takes himself an early Christmas present of a whitetail buck, using an air rifle with a digital scope.

Luke wishes everyone a very MERRY CHRISTMAS this week, and in this episode, he tells us about a nice whitetail buck he took earlier in the week with his 51 caliber Tex Rex air rifle by Airforce Airguns topped with an ATN X Sight digital scope. The scope features an onboard camera and films the hunt through the eye of the hunter.

Check out the segment this week on A Sportsmans Life, the weekly TV show that Luke does with his friends Larry Weishuhn and Jeff Rice.

Tags
High Plains Outdoors High Plains Outdoors