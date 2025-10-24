High Plains Outdoors: Big Bore Air Rifles

KZNA-FM 90.5 serving northwest Kansas will be off the air starting the afternoon of Monday, October 20 through late in the day Friday as we replace its aging and unreliable transmitter. While we're off-air, you can keep listening to our digital stream directly above this alert or on the HPPR mobile app. This planned project is part of our ongoing commitment to maintaining free and convenient access to public radio service via FM radio to everyone in the listening area. For questions please contact station staff at (800) 678-7444 or by emailing hppr@hppr.org —- KTOT- FM 89.5 serving the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles is currently off air. Repairs are underway.
This week, Luke is talking big bore air rifles that shoot both slugs and shot, the Umarex Primal 20 (www.umarexusa.com). The rifle shoots a big 395 grain rifled slug, as well as shot for birds or small game.
Luke also talks about a recent hunt on the Choctaw Hunting Lodge (www.choctawhuntinglodge.com) in SE Oklahoma, where his good friend Larry Weishuhn took a boar with a Primal 20 and was very impressed with the power of this heavy duty big bore air rifle that pressured to 4,000 psi.
This week, it's deer season, so of course our guest is "Mr. Whitetail" himself, Larry Weishuhn! Bow season is already open and rifle season is just around the corner, with so many deer species ready to come home with you.Check out Luke's weekly radio show, and listen to his podcast, Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends, just about everywhere podcasts are found.
In this week's show, Luke recaps a bear hunt that occurred earlier this week at the Choctaw Hunting Lodge (www.choctawhuntinglodge.com) in southeastern Oklahoma. Luke's good friends Edgar and David Cotton each took a bear with their crossbow from the same ground blind on the same afternoon hunt. Click the blue Listen button above to hear Luke tell all about their hunt!
This week, we're joined by "Mr. Whitetail" himself, Larry Weishuhn, and we'll be discussing deer antler rubbing, and why you'll see them doing that. It's deer season!Check out Luke's website at www.catfishradio.org!