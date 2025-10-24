© 2025
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Big Bore Air Rifles

Published October 24, 2025 at 1:23 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

This week, Luke is talking big bore air rifles that shoot both slugs and shot, the Umarex Primal 20 (www.umarexusa.com). The rifle shoots a big 395 grain rifled slug, as well as shot for birds or small game.

Luke also talks about a recent hunt on the Choctaw Hunting Lodge (www.choctawhuntinglodge.com) in SE Oklahoma, where his good friend Larry Weishuhn took a boar with a Primal 20 and was very impressed with the power of this heavy duty big bore air rifle that pressured to 4,000 psi.

Contact Luke through his website, www.catfishradio.org!

Tags
High Plains Outdoors High Plains Outdoors