'Wait Wait' for December 2, 2023: With Not My Job guest Dakota Johnson

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Dakota Johnson and panelists Alonzo Bodden, Joyelle Nicole Johnson and Adam Felber. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Merry X Mess; Introducing Anna Indiana; The Golden Age of Love

Panel Questions

There's An App For That, That's Also Good For That

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about a small business trying unusual marketing tricks, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz Dakota Johnson on North and South Dakota

Dakota Johnson is an actor, producer and activist. She rose to prominence with 50 Shades of Grey, and since then has starred in Suspiria, The High Note and Cha Cha Real Smooth. Her new documentary, The Disappearance of Shere Hite, is out now. She may be a Dakota, but what does she know about THE Dakotas?

Panel Questions

Squid Game Skirmish; A Thanksgiving Surprise; C-SPAN Dominatrix

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: A Podcast That's Supposed to Be Boring; In Flight Rom-Com; Bugging Out To Mars

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after The Golden Bachelor, what will be next hit show for seniors.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.