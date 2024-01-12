How to make time for what matters, even when life gets hectic

In our hectic lives, it can feel like there aren't any hours left in the day. But time management expert Laura Vanderkam says with a little planning we can make time for what matters to us.

About Laura Vanderkam

Laura Vanderkam is an author, speaker, and podcaster who focuses on time management, productivity, careers, parenting, and working from home. Her newest book, Tranquility by Tuesday, explores nine time management rules that can help people calm the chaos and make time for what matters.

Her other books include Juliet's School of Possibilities, Off the Clock, I Know How She Does It, What the Most Successful People Do Before Breakfast, and 168 Hours. She is also the host of the daily podcast Before Breakfast and the co-host, with Sarah Hart-Unger, of the podcast Best of Both Worlds.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Harsha Nahata and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.