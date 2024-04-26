Protests against the war in Gaza intensify at Columbia University

KJJP-FM 105.7 is currently operating at very reduced power and signal range using a back-up transmitter. This is because of complicated problems with its very old primary transmitter. Local engineers are currently working on that transmitter and consulting with the manufacturer to diagnose and fix the problems. We apologize for this disruption and service as we work as quickly as possible to restore KJPFM to full power. In the mean time you can always stream either the HPPR mix service or HPPR connect service using the player above or the HPPR app.