A Rochester Festival of Lessons and Carols: Friday, Dec 23 at 1 pm CT

One of the most beloved traditions of the holiday season is the Festival of Lessons and Carols, a service made famous at King’s College in Cambridge, England. The Festival tells the Christmas story in words and music, and is presented all over the world in many languages and variations.

This Christmas, treat your listeners to A Rochester Festival of Lessons and Carols! The music was recorded at Third Presbyterian Church in Rochester, New York under the direction of organist/choirmaster Peter DuBois, who is known to public radio listeners across the country as the host of With Heart and Voice.

The one-hour program will consist of the traditional readings that were selected by King’s College Dean Eric Milner White in 1918, and music by Boris Ord. Mack Wilberg, C V Stanford, John Rutter, and Philip Stopford.

Third Presbyterian’s Chancel Choir is recognized for its performance of English Church Music. The group served as choir-in-residence at the Rochester Cathedral in Kent, England, and at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. The choir includes both professional and talented amateur singers, drawing on the rich talent of the Eastman School of Music, the local musical community, and the congregation of Third Presbyterian.

A Rochester Festival of Lessons and Carols is produced by WXXI Public Broadcasting, a nationally recognized creator of quality radio programming including With Heart and Voice. For more information, please visit wxxi.org.