Literary Landscapes in Kansas: From the Ground to the Airwaves - CALLING ALL KANSANS!

Thanks so much to Andy Oler, the Departments Editor of The New Territory magazine, for sharing more about a new collaboration with Humanities Kansas & HPPR. Be sure to register for the event that kicks off on Thursday, January 18th at 6pm CT. Register here, and SPREAD THE WORD!

(If you missed our full interview, click the link at the top of this page to hear it.)

MORE ABOUT THIS EVENT:

Free Online Talk + Workshop: January 18, 2024 ~ Humanities Kansas recently awarded $9,436.00 to High Plains Public Radio in Garden City to support “Literary Landscapes in Kansas: From the Ground to the Airwaves,” a writing and radio project that will elevate the history of Kansas stories and writers.

Thursday evening agenda

To build interest in this project and to encourage writers to submit us new essays, we are hosting an online event January 18, 2024, from 6 to 8 p.m. Central time.

It will take place in two parts:

1. Welcome & Presentation

– introduction to the Literary Landscapes project by founder and editor Andy Oler

– a talk by poet, author, and scholar Megan Kaminski on important places of Kansas literature

2. Writing Workshop (optional)

guided by New Territory editors, participants will plan their own Literary Landscapes essays and learn more about how to pitch and publish them

Everyone, no matter your location, is welcome to attend.

PLEASE REGISTER HERE!

What comes after the workshop? Are published essays paid?

Workshop breakouts will help you design, think about, and outline your Literary Landscapes essay. We have funding for paying writers to produce essays about places in Kansas literature, $75-$150 each, depending on how many pitches/submissions we accept.

Pitches/submissions will be reviewed through approximately February 15, 2024, and final edits will take place in the following weeks.

In the spring, writers may be invited to collaborate further with High Plains Public Radio on the audio production portion of this project.

Depending on where essays are located, we will plan an in-person launch party for the project in the summer. Stay tuned for more information on that.

More about the speaker: Megan Kaminski is the author of three books of poetry, Gentlewomen (Noemi Press, 2020), Deep City (Noemi Press, 2015) and Desiring Map (Coconut Books, 2012). She is also the author of Prairie Divination (Sunseen Books, 2022), a book of illustrated essays and oracle deck in collaboration with artist L. Ann Wheeler, and Quietly Between (A Viewing Space, 2022), a co-authored collection of poetry and photography.

A Professor in the English Department’s Creative Writing Program and in the Environmental Studies Program with a courtesy appointment in Visual Art at the University of Kansas, she specializes in poetry, ecopoetics, the plant humanities, and eco-arts and writing practices.

Kaminski will speak on the importance of places in Kansas literature as it relates to her own experience writing in the state.

Registrationis required to hear the talk live.

What if I can’t make it January 18?

We will make recordings of the talk by Megan Kaminski available on the New Territory Magazine’s YouTube channel (subscribe here). We will also post the general overview of the project on YouTube. However, workshop segments will not be recorded. Even if you can’t make it to the workshop, you can still submit pitches, submissions, and questions about the project to Andy Oler: andy@newterritorymag.com.