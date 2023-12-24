Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 7pm CT

This holiday season, the Rochester, NY chamber choir Madrigalia and their Artistic Director Cary Ratcliff return to public radio for Christmas with Madrigalia.

Christmas with Madrigalia celebrates the excitement and joy of the holiday season with traditional carols and anthems from the Medieval era through the 21st century celebrating Winter Solstice, Chanukah, Christmas, and the New Year.

This one-hour program, recorded live in concert, features beautiful music for the winter holidays by Kim Baryluk, Taylor Scott Davis, Michael Praetorius, Sergei Rachmaninov and others. And they will be joined by the Rochester Bach Children’s Chorus for traditional music for the December holidays.

Since 1975, Madrigalia has presented unique and challenging programs of choral music built around intriguing themes. Their music is drawn from all times and places, spanning the riches of classic choral styles, the vast range of compelling music being written in our time, and the intriguing musical expressions of cultures throughout the world.

