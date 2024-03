Aretha Franklin's over 6 decade career is recalled by music documentarian Paul Ingles and a panel of music writers and commentators in the wake of Aretha's August 2018 passing at the age of 76.

Featured in the program are 20 of Aretha's legendary performances and commentary from Ann Powers of NPR Music, Writer and educator Rob Bowman, writer Ashley Kahn, writer and musician John Kruth, and public radio host Gwen Thompkins.