Tesla hit an unexpected team with hundreds of layoffs

By Camila Domonoske
Published May 2, 2024 at 5:46 PM CDT

Tesla laid off hundreds of people. The company's supercharger network has been a striking success. So why did Elon Musk hit that team with devastating layoffs?

Camila Domonoske
