© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KJJP-FM 105.7 is currently operating at 15% of power, limiting its signal strength and range in the Amarillo-Canyon area. This due to complicated problems with its very old transmitter. Local engineers are continuing to work on the transmitter and are consulting with the manufacturer to diagnose and fix the problems. We apologize for this disruption and service as we work as quickly as possible to restore KJPFM to full power. In the mean time you can always stream either the HPPR Mix service or HPPR Connect service using the player above or the HPPR app.

Aldi and Hy-Vee stores recall cream cheese varieties for possible salmonella risk

By Ayana Archie
Published May 15, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Hy-Vee's "Cream Cheese Spread" is pictured. The product, among others at Hy-Vee and Aldi, were recalled May 6, 2024, for risk of salmonella contamination.
Food and Drug Administration
Hy-Vee's "Cream Cheese Spread" is pictured. The product, among others at Hy-Vee and Aldi, were recalled May 6, 2024, for risk of salmonella contamination.

Grocery stores Aldi and Hy-Vee have issued recalls of cream cheese, as they could potentially be contaminated with salmonella.

At Aldi, several 8-ounce varieties of the the Happy Farms brand have been affected. The products were distributed in 28 states and Washington, D.C., including:

  • Whipped Cream Cheese Spread, 8 oz. cup; UPC code 4099100101881; sell by dates 08/30/2024, 08/31/2024, 09/01/2024, 09/03/2024, 09/04/2024
  • Chive & Onion Cream Cheese Spread, 8 oz. cup; UPC code 4099100101751; sell-by dates 09/13/2024, 09/22/2024 
  • Cream Cheese Spread, 8 oz. cup; UPD code 4099100101737; sell-by dates 09/01/2024, 09/08/2024, 09/15/2024
  • Strawberry Cream Cheese Spread, 8 oz. cup; UPC code 4099100101744; sell-by dates 09/08/2024 and 09/15/2024


Hy-Vee, based in Iowa, voluntarily recalled its 8-ounce "Whipped Cream Cheese Spread" and its 12-ounce "Cream Cheese Spread." The products were distributed in Hy-Vee, Hy-Vee Drugstore and Dollar Fresh Market locations, in all eight states where the brand has locations, including Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

  • Hy-Vee Whipped Cream Cheese Spread, 8 oz.; UPC code 0075450096132; sell-by dates 8/7/2024 and 8/14/2024
  • Hy-Vee Cream Cheese Spread, 12 oz.; UPC code 0075450096120; sell-by date 10/1/2024


Hy-Vee also recalled its cookies and cream snack mix.

  • Hy-Vee To Go Cookies & Cream Mix, 4 oz.; UPC code 0075450486740; sell-by date 12/5/2024; lot number 24073
  • Hy-Vee To Go Cookies & Cream Mix, 4 oz.; UPC code 0075450486740; sell-by date 12/1/2024; lot number 24101
  • Hy-Vee To Go Cookies & Cream Mix, 4 oz.; UPC code 0075450486740; sell-by date 12/5/2024; lot number 24117
  • Hy-Vee Cookies & Cream Mix, 16 oz.; UPC code 0075450486730; sell-by date 12/5/2024; lot number 24073
  • Hy-Vee Cookies & Cream Mix, 16 oz.; UPC code 0075450486730; sell-by date12/1/2024; lot number 24101
  • Hy-Vee Cookies & Cream Mix, 16 oz.; UPC code 0075450486730; sell-by date 12/5/2024; lot number 24117


Hy-Vee has removed all affected products from the shelves. There have been no reports of negative reactions as a result of the recall, the FDA said last week.

The products should be thrown away, or returned to either an Aldi or HyVee store for a full refund.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Ayana Archie
[Copyright 2024 NPR]