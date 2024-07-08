© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KZNK-FM 90.1 serving far Northwest Kansas is off the air due to interference to the satellite signal that delivers HPPR’s programming to the station. Our engineer is currently at the site working to determine the source of the interference and resolve the problem. We apologize for this service disruption and invite you to listen to HPPR’s digital streams at hppr.org or the HPPR mobile app.

Beryl made landfall in Texas as a Category 1 hurricane

By Greg Allen
Published July 8, 2024 at 4:46 PM CDT

Beryl barreled ashore on Monday striking the central Texas coast. Along with high winds and heavy rain, a major concern is flooding — especially inland.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Greg Allen
As NPR's Miami correspondent, Greg Allen reports on the diverse issues and developments tied to the Southeast. He covers everything from breaking news to economic and political stories to arts and environmental stories. He moved into this role in 2006, after four years as NPR's Midwest correspondent.
See stories by Greg Allen