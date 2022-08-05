Poetry (TX) in Motion: On the Road with Singer-Songwriter Scott Sean White

This weekend, singer-songwriter Scott Sean White makes his way across the Texas Panhandle with a couple of shows in Pampa, Amarillo & Panhandle. We caught up with him while he was on the road—but don’t worry, he pulled over at a Marathon gas station! To hear the full interview, click the link at the top of this page. We talk about his pull toward songwriting, music as an escape from childhood trauma, his songwriting heroes, and winning “the wife lottery.”

When he’s not in Poetry, TX, Scott says’ he’s still “doin’ that Nashville thing”—commuting to Music City USA for songwriting workshops, gigs, and existing in the creative community known to evoke songs like stories from the heart. His latest release, Call It Even, came out in April 2021, and he’s now working on adapting some of those songs as stripped-down, acoustic tracks. To check out his music and tour schedule, visit his website.