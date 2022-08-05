© 2021
HPPR Arts, Culture & History

Poetry (TX) in Motion: On the Road with Singer-Songwriter Scott Sean White

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published August 5, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT
Catch HPPR's interview with singer-songwriter Scott Sean White. Based out of Poetry, TX, he spends a lot of time traveling to and from Nashville. But we caught him during a jaunt through the Texas Panhandle!

This weekend, singer-songwriter Scott Sean White makes his way across the Texas Panhandle with a couple of shows in Pampa, Amarillo & Panhandle. We caught up with him while he was on the road—but don’t worry, he pulled over at a Marathon gas station! To hear the full interview, click the link at the top of this page. We talk about his pull toward songwriting, music as an escape from childhood trauma, his songwriting heroes, and winning “the wife lottery.”

When he’s not in Poetry, TX, Scott says’ he’s still “doin’ that Nashville thing”—commuting to Music City USA for songwriting workshops, gigs, and existing in the creative community known to evoke songs like stories from the heart. His latest release, Call It Even, came out in April 2021, and he’s now working on adapting some of those songs as stripped-down, acoustic tracks. To check out his music and tour schedule, visit his website.

HPPR Arts, Culture & History
Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP in beautiful downtown Amarillo, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band.
