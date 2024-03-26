Cary Morin's "Innocent Allies" Evokes Scenes from Charlie Russell's Old West

For those who listen to High Plains Morning regularly, you’re likely quite familiar with the name Cary Morin. We’ve been spinning his music regularly since I’ve been hosting this show, especially since he’s got ties to Colorado – one of the five states in HPPR’s coverage area.

Cary’s dedication to telling the stories of the Plains, the West, the land, the water – it goes back 30 years now, so I was ecstatic to welcome this brilliant singer, songwriter, storyteller, and one of our region's most legendary guitar players to join me on air to discuss his latest album, Innocent Allies. The songs on this record all have roots in Cary's early exposure to the work and life of Montana-based artist Charles Marion Russell.

To hear the full interview, as well as a couple of songs from the album, click the link at the top of this page. For more about Cary's latest tour or to learn more abou this music, visit his website. Here's a link to the upcoming tour dates on the West coast and in Colorado. If you'd like to reach out to him, contact ContactUs@MapleStreetMusic.com.

Read more about the project here, and check out this reviewof the album from music journalist, Alan Cackett. To see more of Russell's work, visit the C.M. Russell Museum in Great Falls, MT. Here's the painting we referenced in our conversation, Indian Hunters Return, which is also the name of one of my favorite tracks on the record.