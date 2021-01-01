Today, after growing up mostly in Denver with a houseful of siblings, Maureen Hearty transforms objects, space, and community, seeing art as a tool for action, education and opportunity. The majority of her community-based work today is on the eastern plains of Colorado, considered one of the most sparsely populated areas in the United States. In Joes, Colorado, she is activating space using art, music and the collection of story. In 2020, Maureen and her friend Kristin Stoltz were awarded a NEA grant for a project titled “Arts for a Prairie Seas: Farming Fluxus.”