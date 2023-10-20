© 2021
Classical Music Amarillo

The WT Symphony Orchestra

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published October 20, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to revisit the WT Symphony Orchestra’s past performances of works by Antonín Dvořák and Gustav Mahler!

The WT Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. Mark Bartley, will perform their fall concert this Thursday, October 26th at 7:30pm in Legacy Hall on the West Texas A&M University Campus in Canyon. At that event they’ll perform a new original score by Dr. BJ Brooks accompanying Buster Keaton’s silent film The General, a western comedy.

Before you check out that event, tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear the WT Symphony Orchestra perform all four movement of Antonín Dvořák's Symphony No. 8 as well as the final movement of Gustav Mahler monumental Symphony No. 2. Music from John Williams's score for E.T. will round out the show!

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
