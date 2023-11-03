Classical Music Amarillo presents BRASS!

On Saturday, November 11th, Chamber Music Amarillo will present a brass quintet program celebrating our nation's veterans. At that event, a brass quintet featuring William Takacs and David Lough on Trumpet, Guli Manfredi on Horn, John Shanks on trombone, and Jeremy Lewis on Tuba will perform music by Johann Sebastian Bach, Michael Kamen, Kerry Turner, Eric Ewazen, Kevin McKee, Aaron Copland, and George M. Cohan at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Amarillo.

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear two of the quintet performers — John Shanks and Jeremy Lewis — play solos accompanied by the WT Symphonic Band, as well as excerpts from the Freedom Brass Quintet’s February 2019 performance at West Texas A&M University. On this week's episode, you can look forward to hearing music by Kevin McKee, Oskar Boehme, Enrique Crespo, Kevin Day, Johann Sebastian Bach, Leo Delibes, Stephen Verhelst, and Anthony Barfield!

