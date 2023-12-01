© 2021
Chamber Music Amarillo Plays Turina and Brahms

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published December 1, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to revisit performances from Chamber Music Amarillo's 25th anniversary season!

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to revisit two performances from Chamber Music Amarillo's landmark 25th anniversary season last year. You can look forward to hearing the musicians of CMA performing Joaquin Turina's La Oración del Torero and Johannes Brahms's Serenade No. 1.

Also, mark your calendars! Chamber Music Amarillo will open the 2024 calendar year with their Miracle Music concert on Saturday, January 13th at 7:30pm at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens. That event will feature George Jackson, the music director of the Amarillo Symphony. He will be leading the Amarillo Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra as they accompany Rossitza Jekova-Goza on violin and Helen Blackburn on flute, in a performance of Johann Sebastian Bach's Brandenburg Concerto No. 4. The program will also include Christopher Theofanidis's Visions & Miracles for String Orchestra, the Adagietto from Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 5, and Joseph Haydn's Symphony No. 96 "Miracle."

Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
