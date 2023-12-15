Classical Music Amarillo presents Piano Concertos!
Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear recent performances of piano concertos by the Amarillo Symphony and their guests!
This week's episode of Classical Music Amarillo will feature pianist Jeffrey Biegel collaborating with the Amarillo Symphony to perform Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 27, a performance from September 2022, as well as the January 2023 performance of Ludwig van Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5 “The Emperor" by pianist Rodolfo Leone and the Amarillo Symphony orchestra.