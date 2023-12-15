© 2021
HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

Classical Music Amarillo presents Piano Concertos!

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published December 15, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear recent performances of piano concertos by the Amarillo Symphony and their guests!

This week's episode of Classical Music Amarillo will feature pianist Jeffrey Biegel collaborating with the Amarillo Symphony to perform Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 27, a performance from September 2022, as well as the January 2023 performance of Ludwig van Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5 “The Emperor" by pianist Rodolfo Leone and the Amarillo Symphony orchestra.

Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
