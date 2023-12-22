© 2021
Rerun: Star Wars!

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published December 22, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST

This week Classical Music Amarillo will be presenting a rerun of a beloved show that aired earlier this year.

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear excerpts from the Amarillo Symphony’s all John Williams program, "Star Wars and Beyond" from February 2023. We'll listen in as the Amarillo Symphony performs arrangements of iconic music from blockbuster hits such as E.T., Jurassic Park, Superman, Harry Potter, Indiana Jones, and of course, Star Wars!

This program was presented earlier this year on October 29, 2023.

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
