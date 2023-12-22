Rerun: Star Wars!

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear excerpts from the Amarillo Symphony’s all John Williams program, "Star Wars and Beyond" from February 2023. We'll listen in as the Amarillo Symphony performs arrangements of iconic music from blockbuster hits such as E.T., Jurassic Park, Superman, Harry Potter, Indiana Jones, and of course, Star Wars!

This program was presented earlier this year on October 29, 2023.