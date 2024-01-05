Mahler and Haydn!

Chamber Music Amarillo will present its first concert of 2024, a program entitled "Miracle Music," on January 13th. There you can look forward to seeing the music director of the Amarillo Symphony, George Jackson, conduct the Amarillo Virtuosi chamber orchestra as they perform Christopher Theofanidis’s Visions & Miracles, the Adagietto from Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 5, and Joseph Haydn’s Symphony No. 96, “Miracle.” Violinist Rossitza Jekova-Goza and Flutist Helen Blackburn will also join the orchestra to perform Johann Sebastian Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 4.

Before checking out that concert, tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear the Amarillo Symphony's recent performances of Gustav Mahler's heart-wrenching Kindertotenlieder and Joseph Haydn's Symphony No. 101, "The Clock."

