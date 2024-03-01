A Preface to The Amarillo Symphony's Spring Song concert

On Friday, March 8th and Saturday, March 9th, the Amarillo Symphony will present its penultimate concerts of its landmark centennial season. The program will include a world premiere of a composition by a student at West Texas A&M University’s School of Music – the winner of the 2024 WT Student Composer’s Initiative prize along with Jean Sibelius’s Spring Song, Robert Schumann’s “Spring” Symphony (No. 1), and Antonín Dvořák’s Violin Concerto.

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear last year's winner of the WT Student Composer's Initiative Prize, Caleb Brandon's symphonic tone poem titled Malacandra, as well as Antonín Dvořák's Cello Concerto, which was performed by The Amarillo Symphony alongside cellist Oliver Herbert in October of 2022.

