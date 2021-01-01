Las Cantigas de Santa Maria 2022, a Musical Biography of King Alfonso X

Friday, December 22nd at 2pm CT

Las Cantigas de Santa Maria (The Holy Canticles of St. Mary), Songs and poems in praise of Holy Mary – and the poetic/musical biography of Alfonso, “the wise”, The King of Castile-Leon, now Spain, and who lived from 1221 to 1284.

Hosted by longtime HPPR contributor Debra Bolton, The Cantigas de Santa Maria is a collection of poems put to music. The catalog consists of more than 420 poems set to music beginning with what is called a “cantiga de loor” song of love, and every 10 song is a song of love while the others focus on scenarios related to sins and crimes with their accompanying morality story.

