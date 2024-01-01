Let's Begin: A New Year Special

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9am CT

We’re ringing in the new year this hour. As we say goodbye to one year and say hello to another, we'll feature an hour of music from the American Songbook all about beginnings, sung by some favorites like Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and more.

We’ll hear a couple of “New Year”-related songs, including “Let’s Start The New Year Off Right.” We’ll also hear some standards about fresh starts, like “I’m Beginning to See The Light,” “Begin The Beguine,” and “This Could Be The Start Of Something Big.” And Nat King Cole will provide us with some advice for starting over again.