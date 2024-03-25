Hidden Kitchens Texas, a new hour of lively, sound-rich stories from Peabody Award-winning producers, The Kitchen Sisters, KUT Austin, and NPR.

Hosts Willie Nelson and Dallas-born actress Robin Wright Penn, along with singer Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Los Lonely Boys, and some extraordinary tellers take us across Texas and share their own hidden kitchens.

Stories of cowboy kitchens, ice houses, chili queens, the tamale lady at Fuel City in Dallas, the birth of the Frito, the birth of the 7-Eleven, the birth of the frozen Margarita, the first barbeque pit on the moon, musician's kitchens, cotton picker's kitchens, Czech sausage makers, the garage kitchens of the Vietnamese in Houston, deep fried fuel from biodiesel kitchens, and so much more.

All the big issues play out in these wild and moving Texas kitchen stories -- oil, land, food, family, elders, war, work, immigration -- issues that touch the lives of listeners everywhere. It's radio that tastes real good.