© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

Trios!

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published February 2, 2024 at 7:30 AM CST

This week Classical Music Amarillo presents a program of trios in preparation for Chamber Music Amarillo’s upcoming Trio-Sara-Chops recital on February 10th!

On Saturday, February 10th at Sharpened Iron Studios in downtown Amarillo Chamber Music Amarillo presents Trio-Sara-Chops, a trio of musicians including soprano Sarah Beckham-Turner, horn player Guli Manfredi, and pianist Sarah Rushing, all faculty at the School of Music at West Texas A&M University. Audiences will enjoy hearing works by Franz Schubert, Leonard Bernstein, a special commission by Adam Levowitz, and more!

On this week's episode of Classical Music Amarillo you can look forward to hearing a series of trios composed for a variety of instrumentations. On the playlist we’ve got excerpts from Trio Pasion’s guest recital at West Texas A&M University this past fall, recordings from a recent recital by Triptych, a trio of WT faculty including James Barger on saxophone, Evgeny Zvonnikov on violin, and Sarah Rushing on piano, and a work performed by yet another trio of WT faculty including Bassoonist Conor Bell, Oboist Kathleen Carter Bell, and pianist Sarah Rushing.

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
See stories by Dr. Kimberly Hieb