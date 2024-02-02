On Saturday, February 10th at Sharpened Iron Studios in downtown Amarillo Chamber Music Amarillo presents Trio-Sara-Chops, a trio of musicians including soprano Sarah Beckham-Turner, horn player Guli Manfredi, and pianist Sarah Rushing, all faculty at the School of Music at West Texas A&M University. Audiences will enjoy hearing works by Franz Schubert, Leonard Bernstein, a special commission by Adam Levowitz, and more!

On this week's episode of Classical Music Amarillo you can look forward to hearing a series of trios composed for a variety of instrumentations. On the playlist we’ve got excerpts from Trio Pasion’s guest recital at West Texas A&M University this past fall, recordings from a recent recital by Triptych, a trio of WT faculty including James Barger on saxophone, Evgeny Zvonnikov on violin, and Sarah Rushing on piano, and a work performed by yet another trio of WT faculty including Bassoonist Conor Bell, Oboist Kathleen Carter Bell, and pianist Sarah Rushing.