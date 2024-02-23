Mozart and Tchaikovsky!

On Saturday, March 2nd, the musicians of Chamber Music Amarillowill present a program featuring not one, but two concertos by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. First, Guli Manfredi, principal horn player with the Amarillo Symphony and professor of horn at West Texas A&M University's School of Music will join the Amarillo virtuosi under the direction of Dr. Mark Bartley to perform Mozart’s Horn Concerto No. 4 in E-flat Major, K. 495. Then, Evgeny Zvonnikov, second violinist of the Harrington String Quartet and professor of violin at WT’s School of Music, will take the stage to present Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 5 in A Major, K. 219. The program will conclude with Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s Serenade in C Major, Op. 48.

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear Chamber Music Amarillo's January 2023 performance of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 25, which featured the Amarillo Virtuosi with Chamber Music Amarillo's artistic director, David Palmer as the soloist. You can also look forward to hearing pianist Orion Weiss's performance of Pyotr Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1 alongside the Amarillo Symphony in January of 2019.