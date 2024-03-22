More Trios!

This week Classical Music Amarillo returns to the genre of the trio, a genre featured on the show back in February!

You can look forward to hearing two trios on the program for violin, cello and piano, one by Fanny Mendelssohn and another by Gabriel Fauré, as well as music by Gwyneth Walker and Jenni Watson on Classical Music Amarillo this week. The performers on the show are Trio Pasion (Dr. Oscar Everaldo Martinez, Natasha Vacarciuc, and Dr. Domi Oh), Triptych (Dr. Sarah Rushing, Dr. James Barger, and Evgeny Zvonnikov), and a group including Dr. Choong-ha Nam, professor of piano at West Texas A&M University's School of Music, Evgeny Zvonnikov, second violinist in the Harrington String Quartet and professor of violin at WT, and cellist Alejandra Attebury, a member of the Amarillo Symphony and conductor of the Amarillo Symphony Youth Orchestra’ Preparatory Strings ensemble.