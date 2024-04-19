Just last weekend the Harrington String Quartet joined the Amarillo Symphony on stage for a historic collaboration to perform the world premiere of Christopher Theofanidis's Canyon, a work that was commissioned by the Symphony to commemorate their centennial season.

The Quartet is still at it, though! This coming Friday, April 26th, at 7:30pm in Northen Recital Hall on the WT Campus, the Harrington String Quartet will perform their final recital of the season, a program titled Delectable! There you can look forward to hearing the Quartet play music by Samuel Barber and Anton Arensky.

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear recent performances by the Quartet! We'll listen in as they play several movements of Erwin Schulhoff's Five Pieces for String Quartet, Béla Bartók's String Quartet No. 2, Op. 17, William Grant Still's Lyric Quartet, Anton Webern's Langsamer Satz, and Florence Price's String Quartet.