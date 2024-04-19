© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

The Harrington String Quartet!

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published April 19, 2024 at 7:30 AM CDT

Tune in to hear the Harrington String Quartet perform works by Schulhoff, Bartók, Grant Still, Webern, and Price!

Just last weekend the Harrington String Quartet joined the Amarillo Symphony on stage for a historic collaboration to perform the world premiere of Christopher Theofanidis's Canyon, a work that was commissioned by the Symphony to commemorate their centennial season.

The Quartet is still at it, though! This coming Friday, April 26th, at 7:30pm in Northen Recital Hall on the WT Campus, the Harrington String Quartet will perform their final recital of the season, a program titled Delectable! There you can look forward to hearing the Quartet play music by Samuel Barber and Anton Arensky.

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear recent performances by the Quartet! We'll listen in as they play several movements of Erwin Schulhoff's Five Pieces for String Quartet, Béla Bartók's String Quartet No. 2, Op. 17, William Grant Still's Lyric Quartet, Anton Webern's Langsamer Satz, and Florence Price's String Quartet.

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
