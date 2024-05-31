© 2021
HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

CMA Plays Serenades!

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published May 31, 2024 at 7:30 AM CDT

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear two serenades, one by Richard Strauss and the other by Johannes Brahms, both of which were recently performed by the musicians of Chamber Music Amarillo!

Richard Strauss composed his Serenade for Winds in E-flat minor, Op. 7 in 1882, a rather early career work—he was just seventeen when he wrote it. We'll be tuning in to the September 2023 performance of the work by Chamber Music Amarillo under the direction of Larry Lang, the executive director of the Amarillo Symphony.

“I shall never write a symphony!” Johannes Brahms famously lamented. He continued: “You have no idea how it feels to hear behind you the tramp of a giant like Beethoven.” The composer's Serenade, No. 1, Op. 11 was his solution, his first symphonic/orchestral work and one that evaded the traditional challenge of the symphony. On the show this week, you'll get to hear Chamber Music Amarillo's January 2023 performance of the work under the direction of maestro Michael Palmer.

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
