CMA Plays Serenades!

This week Classical Music Amarillo revisits recent performances of two serenades, one for wind ensemble and the second for full orchestra, both of which were performed recently by Chamber Music Amarillo!

Richard Strauss composed his Serenade for Winds in E-flat minor, Op. 7 in 1882, a rather early career work—he was just seventeen when he wrote it. We'll be tuning in to the September 2023 performance of the work by Chamber Music Amarillo under the direction of Larry Lang, the executive director of the Amarillo Symphony.

“I shall never write a symphony!” Johannes Brahms famously lamented. He continued: “You have no idea how it feels to hear behind you the tramp of a giant like Beethoven.” The composer's Serenade, No. 1, Op. 11 was his solution, his first symphonic/orchestral work and one that evaded the traditional challenge of the symphony. On the show this week, you'll get to hear Chamber Music Amarillo's January 2023 performance of the work under the direction of maestro Michael Palmer.

