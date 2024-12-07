© 2024
HPPR presents the Amarillo College 'Rillo Readers reciting of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol"

Join HPPR and the Amarillo College Conservatory Theater 'Rillo Readers for Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, a live read performance in the style of old-time radio plays!

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 7pm (doors open at 6:30pm)

Where: The Legacy Room at Arts in the Sunset, 3701 Plains Blvd., Amarillo, TX 79102

Suggested donation is between $5-$20. All ages welcome!

To RSVP, please click here.

    Refreshments from Girasol Cafe and Bakery & Palace Coffee

    We look forward to seeing you at Arts in the Sunset on December 7th!