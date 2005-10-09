Rapper Emmanuel Jal's Trip to Peace

Rapper Emmanuel Jal was one of the "Lost Boys" -- youths caught up in violence in Sudan. He later escaped to Kenya. Now he's making music about peace.

Jal's new CD, Ceasefire, pairs him with Abdel Gadir Salim, a celebrated singer and musician from northern Sudan. Their music reflects the juxtapositions found in many parts of the world: Christian and Muslim; modern and traditional.

The project -- a rare collaboration between musicians from southern Sudan and its north -- is one close to Jal's heart. By the age of 8, he was carrying a gun as a conscripted soldier in the Sudan People's Liberation Army. Only with the help of his adoptive British mother did he manage to get away from the violence.

Jal, who converted to Christianity after leaving Sudan, has also lived in Great Britain -- where he solidified his love for hip-hop. In addition to his music career, Jal works with the Campaign to Stop the Use of Child Soldiers

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.