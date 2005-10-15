Judith Miller Details 'Times' Role in Inquiry

The New York Times and its Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Judith Miller have presented twin accounts of Miller's role in the Valerie Plame CIA leak case.

The Times pieces raise questions about the reporter's professionalism -- and the paper's ability to manage her.

Judith Miller spent 85 days in jail on civil contempt of court, because, she said, first amendment principles required her to protect her confidential source. She revealed that source was Lewis Libby, the vice president's chief of staff -- but only after getting what she says was his firm assurance that he wanted her to testify.

One of her key editors contradicts Miller's version of her activities. Miller says she told her bosses that she wanted to write a piece about Wilson and Plame. Managing Editor Jill Abramson, then the paper's Washington bureau chief, says Miller made no such pitch.

In the Sunday Times article, Abramson was asked what she regretted about the paper's handling of the case. Her response: "The entire thing."

