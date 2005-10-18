© 2021
Researchers Making Progress on Anthrax Research

By David Kestenbaum
Published October 18, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

Scientists studying anthrax say they are making progress understanding the bacteria and developing new vaccines. But the field is much larger than it once was, and some wonder if that's wise or necessary.

Four years ago this month, a photojournalist living in Florida died from something known for killing cattle: anthrax. Four others died as well. Investigators blamed the deaths on powdered spores sent through the mail. To prevent and prepare for another such event, the U.S. government this year spent an estimated $7.6 billion on biodefense work.

David Kestenbaum
David Kestenbaum is a correspondent for NPR, covering science, energy issues and, most recently, the global economy for NPR's multimedia project Planet Money. David has been a science correspondent for NPR since 1999. He came to journalism the usual way — by getting a Ph.D. in physics first.
