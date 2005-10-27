'Paradise Now' Is a Life-and-Death Drama

Paradise Now is a powerful and provocative drama about the nightmare of terrorism. It gets its strength from its dispassion. It is uncompromising in its determination to explain, rather than justify, incomprehensible acts.

Palestinian-born director Hany Abu-Assad has the nerve and skill to turn daily headlines about suicide bombers into a heart-stopping story whose urgency is startling.

You may think you'll be seeing Paradise Now for its relevance, but its life-and-death drama is what will keep you transfixed.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.