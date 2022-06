Lance Cpl. Daniel Bubb died in combat in Iraq during his second tour of duty, one day shy of his 20th birthday. The terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, prompted his decision to serve his country. He was honored this week at a candlelight vigil in one of his favorite places, a cave in his hometown of Grottoes, Va.

