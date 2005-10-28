Early Elvis Concert Lives, But Where?

Fifty years ago this month, a high school in suburban Cleveland played host to an early concert appearance by Elvis Presley. Cleveland disc jockey Bill Randle regularly used his influence to stage afternoon music assemblies at local high schools, and Elvis' Oct. 20, 1955 performance at Brooklyn High School was captured as part of a documentary about Randle.

But, soon after that, the film disappeared and ever since, the missing footage has become the holy grail of Elvis fans. New Jersey musician Chris Kennedy grew up in a family of Elvis fans, and has made it his mission to find the footage. From member station WCPN, David C. Barnett reports.

