Bush Urges China to Expand Freedoms

By David Greene
Published November 15, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

President Bush met with Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi Wednesday in Kyoto as part of his weeklong tour of four Asian countries.

In a speech, Bush urged China to enact political reforms and held up Taiwan as an example of democracy in Asia. That example was not likely to please Beijing, which sees Taiwan as a renegade province that belongs to them. The president visits Beijing later this week.

David Greene
David Greene is an award-winning journalist and New York Times best-selling author. He is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, the most listened-to radio news program in the United States, and also of NPR's popular morning news podcast, Up First.
