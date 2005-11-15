Bush Urges China to Expand Freedoms

President Bush met with Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi Wednesday in Kyoto as part of his weeklong tour of four Asian countries.

In a speech, Bush urged China to enact political reforms and held up Taiwan as an example of democracy in Asia. That example was not likely to please Beijing, which sees Taiwan as a renegade province that belongs to them. The president visits Beijing later this week.

