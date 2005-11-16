© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Koppel Prepares to Leave the Anchor's Desk

Fresh Air
Published November 16, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

After 25 years as the host of ABC's Nightline, news anchor Ted Koppel is retiring. Nightline started out in March 1980 as extended news coverage of the hostage crisis in Iran.

An instant success, the nightly news magazine became a fixture of late-night television, covering a wide range of hard-hitting topics of the day. Koppel has won 37 Emmys and 6 Peabody Awards, as well as many other honors. Koppel joined ABC News in 1963.

Koppel was a foreign and domestic correspondent, bureau chief, and anchor prior to his post on Nightline. The trio of Martin Bashir, Cynthia McFadden, and Terry Moran will replace Koppel as co-anchors of Nightline.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.