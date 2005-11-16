Koppel Prepares to Leave the Anchor's Desk

After 25 years as the host of ABC's Nightline, news anchor Ted Koppel is retiring. Nightline started out in March 1980 as extended news coverage of the hostage crisis in Iran.

An instant success, the nightly news magazine became a fixture of late-night television, covering a wide range of hard-hitting topics of the day. Koppel has won 37 Emmys and 6 Peabody Awards, as well as many other honors. Koppel joined ABC News in 1963.

Koppel was a foreign and domestic correspondent, bureau chief, and anchor prior to his post on Nightline. The trio of Martin Bashir, Cynthia McFadden, and Terry Moran will replace Koppel as co-anchors of Nightline.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.