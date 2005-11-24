Black Friday's Retail Rush

After standing in lines for predawn store openings, shoppers wrestle over discount computers and other hot sellers as the holiday buying season begins.

In Orlando, Fla., shoppers wrestled a man to the ground after he tried to cut the line to snap a discount computer. In Beaumont, Texas, an off-duty policy officer sprayed mace into a crowd of overzealous Wal-Mart shoppers. Several people reportedly left the store gasping and choking as they headed for the parking lot.

Michele Norris talks with commentator Pam Varkony about her visits to a mall near Varkony's home in Allentown, Pa., to assess the Black Friday shopping crowd and talk to some of the smaller retailers about how busy they are.

The National Retail Federation projects a 6 percent increase in sales over last year's holiday season.

