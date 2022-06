Undersea explorer Fabien Cousteau -- grandson of Jacques -- has spent hundreds of hours studying sharks from inside the belly of the beast, so to speak.

He used a submarine built to resemble a great white shark in order to achieve close encounters with one of the world's most relentless predators.

Cousteau tells Debbie Elliott about his upcoming CBS documentary, Mind of a Demon.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.