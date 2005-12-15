John Fogerty Travels 'The Long Road Home'

As lead singer of Creedence Clearwater Revival, John Fogerty scored nine Top 10 singles between 1969 and 1972. After splitting with the band, Fogerty went on to a successful solo career.

But his musical life has been troubled by an antagonistic relationship with his record label, Fantasy. Now those problems appear to be in the past with the release of The Long Road Home, a collection of hits from both the CCR catalog and Fogerty's solo recordings.

"Fortunate Son", "Who'll Stop the Rain" and "Centerfield" are among the hit songs collected on the new CD.

Fogerty is a member of both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He won a Grammy Award in 1997 for his album Blue Moon, Swamp. Fogerty's last studio recording was 2004's "Deja Vu (All Over Again)."

In 2006, Fogerty is planning on releasing a new studio album and a live performance DVD.

