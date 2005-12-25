Oscar-Winning Scorsese Editor Thelma Schoonmaker

Thelma Schoonmaker has edited every one of director Martin Scorsese's movies, from Raging Bull to The Aviator. She talks about how film editing has changed over the past 30 years and how she got her first big break editing Scorsese's student film at NYU.

Schoonmaker also was married to the late film director Michael Powell. She won Oscars for her work on The Aviator and Raging Bull and received nominations for editing Gangs of New York and Goodfellas. This interview originally aired on May 31, 2005.

