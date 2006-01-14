Hollywood Takes a Trip Down 'Glory Road'
It's been 40 years since unheralded Texas Western beat powerhouse Kentucky for the championship of men's college basketball. Coach Don Haskins' underdog team started five black players against Adolph Rupp's all-white Kentucky squad. The outcome of the game proved to be an important moment in the civil rights movement of the 1960s.
Now the story of a coach who won a title and broke down racial barriers in the process is a major motion picture. Glory Road is in theaters around the country this weekend.
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.